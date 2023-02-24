Located inside the lobby of Newport Performing Arts Center is Olive Street Gallery, a satellite rotating exhibition space managed by Newport Visual Arts Center. From March 3 through April 29, the public is invited to the gallery to view “Coastal Influences,” an exhibition featuring the abstract paintings of Carolyn Cole.
This is the first time Cole’s paintings, which have been exhibited from London to San Francisco, New York to New Mexico, and countless places in between, will be shown on the Oregon coast. “We’re honored,” said Chasse Davidson, director of the VAC. “Carolyn’s abstractions are uniquely mesmerizing. We’re excited to introduce them to our coastal community.”
Cole relocated to the Oregon coast in 2019. “After moving (here), my paintings have become more fluid and harmonious,” Cole explained, “Lines converge with shapes. Colors morph into each other more often. Subtle influences of the ocean landscape and the forest permeate the work.”
“Coastal Influences” will feature new paintings from Cole’s ongoing series exploring intense color, rich textures, and organic compositions. The exhibition debuts on March 3, and the public is invited to attend a free reception on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments, live music by jazz and blues guitarist Greg Ernst (Blue Variant), and Cole herself will give remarks beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Exhibits at Olive Street Gallery are free to the public and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, at 777 W Olive St. Artwork is also on display and available for viewing beginning one hour before all public performances at Newport Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.coastarts.org/events/cole
