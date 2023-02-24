coastal-influences-exbibit

“Coastal Influences,” a new art exhibit in the Olive Street Gallery at the Newport Performing Arts Center, features the abstract paintings of Carolyn Cole.

Located inside the lobby of Newport Performing Arts Center is Olive Street Gallery, a satellite rotating exhibition space managed by Newport Visual Arts Center. From March 3 through April 29, the public is invited to the gallery to view “Coastal Influences,” an exhibition featuring the abstract paintings of Carolyn Cole.

This is the first time Cole’s paintings, which have been exhibited from London to San Francisco, New York to New Mexico, and countless places in between, will be shown on the Oregon coast. “We’re honored,” said Chasse Davidson, director of the VAC. “Carolyn’s abstractions are uniquely mesmerizing. We’re excited to introduce them to our coastal community.”

