Always on the lookout for a good book to read? Search no further than the area’s own local writers. The central coast is home to a variety of accomplished authors, with works that offer something for every reader: local color and history, fantasy, young adult novels, spiritual philosophy, ecological reality, poetry, mysteries, community organizing, song-writing essentials and memoirs of exceptional lives.
Twelve of these writers gather Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, 20 SE Second St., for the Central Oregon Coast Author Fair. Meet and talk with the authors, who will also be selling their books. There will be refreshments and door prizes as well.
Novels of local interest include Patsy Brookshire’s “Threads” and “Scandal at the Willamina Quilt Show;” Sue Fagalde Lick’s “Up Beaver Creek” and “Seal Rock Sound;” and Alexandra Mason’s “The Lighthouse Ghost of Yaquina Bay.”
Novels with other settings are the Logan McKenna mystery series by Valerie Davisson, and the award-winning “Wander,” by Lori Tobias. Leah Shrifter brings her two fantasy novels, “Seed of the Gods” and “The Sky Dwellers,” and Wallace Kaufman offers “The Search for FOXP5: A Genomic Mystery Novel.” Karen Keltz presents young adult readers her two adventures, “Sally Jo Survives Sixth Grade” and “Laurel Hedges and the Evil Lurker,” while Deborah Lincoln views American history through the eyes of her characters in well-awarded “Agnes Canon’s War” and “An Irish Wife.” Mason imagines an attempt to clone the globe’s greatest writer from dubious DNA in “Shakespeare’s Pipe,” with unforeseen consequences.
Philosophical and spiritual self-help is well represented by several books by Ruth L. Miller, “The Science of Mental Healing” and “The Creative Power of Thought” among others; “A Handbook for Love” by Mason; Rand Bishop’s “24 Reflections on Life’s Priorities” and “Trek: My Peace Pilgrimage in Search of a Kinder America.”
Neal Lemery extends this strand of thought into community action in “Be the Change,” “Mentoring Boys to Men,” and “Building Community: Rural Voices for Hope and Change, An Oregon Perspective,” while Davisson proposes “Saturday Salon: Bringing Conversation and Community Back into Our Lives.”
Kaufman turns attention to the ecology of place in “No Turning Back: Dismantling the Fantasies of Environmental Thinking,” and “The Beaches are Moving: The Drowning of America’s Shoreline.”
Several of these authors share their unique life experiences in memoir form, Kaufman’s “Coming out of the Woods: The Solitary Life of an American Naturalist;” Bishop’s “Makin’ Stuff Up;” Brookshire’s “This is Now, That was Then;” and Lemery’s “Finding my Muse on Main Street.”
And for lyric and poetry lovers, there are “Lost and Found” and “Poems Along the Way” by Mason; Lick’s “Widow at the Piano” and “Gravel Road Ahead;” and Bishop’s “The Absolute Essentials of Songwriting Success.”
The fair will be a browsing treasure trove of possibility for readers. For more information, call 541-265-9617.
