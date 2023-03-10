Always on the lookout for a good book to read? Search no further than the area’s own local writers. The central coast is home to a variety of accomplished authors, with works that offer something for every reader: local color and history, fantasy, young adult novels, spiritual philosophy, ecological reality, poetry, mysteries, community organizing, song-writing essentials and memoirs of exceptional lives.

Twelve of these writers gather Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Newport 60+ Activity Center, 20 SE Second St., for the Central Oregon Coast Author Fair. Meet and talk with the authors, who will also be selling their books. There will be refreshments and door prizes as well.

