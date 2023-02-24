The Quartetto di Cremona brings chamber music with an Italian flare to Camp Winema near Neskowin at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 26, in the fifth concert in the 27th season of the Neskowin Chamber music series
Founded in 2000 in the Italian city of the same name, the quartet specializes in chamber music from that county’s rich musical heritage. Its members — Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello — play instruments from one of the most valuable collections in the world.
These instruments will include:
• Stradivari Violin “Vesuvius,” named for its maker Antonio Stradivari, built in 1727 toward the end of his golden period. His innovations in proportion and shape set trends that continue to influence the craft today.
• Guarneri Violin “Prince Doria.” Although Stradivari is more well known, many players and composers consider Guarneri to be even better. The one to be played at Neskowin was built in 1734.
• Stradivari Cello “Stauffer.” Stradivari also made other stringed instruments. The “Stauffer” cello, built in 1700, is considered an Italian national treasure. Its deep tones add weight to the overall sound of the ensemble.
Individual tickets for Sunday’s concert are $30 ($10 for children under 18). For more information, call 503-965-6499 or go online at www.neskowinchambermusic.com.
Camp Winema is located three miles, north of Neskowin, just off Highway101, between mileposts 93 and 94.
