The Quartetto di Cremona brings chamber music with an Italian flare to Camp Winema near Neskowin at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 26, in the fifth concert in the 27th season of the Neskowin Chamber music series

Founded in 2000 in the Italian city of the same name, the quartet specializes in chamber music from that county’s rich musical heritage. Its members — Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello — play instruments from one of the most valuable collections in the world.

