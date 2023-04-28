The Central Coast Chorale announces its spring concert series, “Voices of Spring!” More than 40 Lincoln County singers perform a variety of songs honoring the many moods of spring, including three works in Spanish from around the world celebrating the diversity of Latino culture and in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.
“From foaming tide to birds in flight, join us as we sing to the turning, turmoil and tingles of the changing season,” said chorale soprano Janey Mae.
With the leadership of artistic director Rhodd Caldwell and piano accompaniment by Milo Graamans, the chorale performs three times across Lincoln County on April 29, April 30 and May 6. This schedule includes:
• Saturday, April 29 — Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, 360 W Seventh St.
• Sunday, April 30 — Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St.
• Saturday, May 6 — Lincoln City Chapel by the Sea, 2125 SE Lee Ave.
All three performances begin at 4 p.m. A suggested minimum donation of $10 at the door supports the chorale’s continued growth in the community.
The Central Coast Chorale has been an active performing arts group in Lincoln County for more than 24 years. This year, they are excited to announce a renewed partnership with the Newport Performing Arts Center and a return to the Alice Silverman Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.