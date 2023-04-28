Central-Coast-Chorale

Artistic Director Rhodd Caldwell and accompanist Milo Graamans lead a Central Coast Chorale rehearsal.

 LALLIER'S

The Central Coast Chorale announces its spring concert series, “Voices of Spring!” More than 40 Lincoln County singers perform a variety of songs honoring the many moods of spring, including three works in Spanish from around the world celebrating the diversity of Latino culture and in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.

“From foaming tide to birds in flight, join us as we sing to the turning, turmoil and tingles of the changing season,” said chorale soprano Janey Mae.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.