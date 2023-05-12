Audubon Society of Lincoln City is celebrating World Migratory Bird Day this Saturday, May 13, at Oregon Coast Community College, 3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City.
This year’s theme, “Water: Sustaining Bird Life,” is particularly appropriate for Lincoln City with its seven miles of ocean beach, two major rivers with estuaries, and a large freshwater lake. These varied sources of water provide migrating birds with a welcome source of habitat and food as they travel along the Pacific Flyway — some stopping for a few weeks and others staying for months at a time.
From 3:15 to 4 p.m., people can observe the Taft High School osprey nest. At 4 p.m., meet live raptor ambassadors courtesy of Chintimini Wildlife Center. Enjoy activities for children and adults — play the migration game and make your own osprey mask.
Enjoy light refreshments at 5:30 p.m., and then at 6 p.m., there will be presentations focusing on two migrating species that depend on local water resources. Expert Roy Lowe will share his Snowy Plover knowledge, adventures and photographs. Members of the ASLC Osprey Awareness Initiative will present on osprey in Lincoln City. Learn about a new interactive map that provides locations of 13 local osprey nesting sites, and a volunteer team that is building a community science database on nesting behavior. At 8 p.m., the evening concludes with door prizes and raffle drawings.
