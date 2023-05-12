Migratory-Bird-Day,-Osprey-by-Ruth-Shelly

World Migratory Bird Day is being celebrated this Saturday in Lincoln City. One of the presentations during the event will be about osprey, such as the one pictured. (Photo by Ruth Shelly)

Audubon Society of Lincoln City is celebrating World Migratory Bird Day this Saturday, May 13, at Oregon Coast Community College, 3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City.

This year’s theme, “Water: Sustaining Bird Life,” is particularly appropriate for Lincoln City with its seven miles of ocean beach, two major rivers with estuaries, and a large freshwater lake. These varied sources of water provide migrating birds with a welcome source of habitat and food as they travel along the Pacific Flyway — some stopping for a few weeks and others staying for months at a time.

