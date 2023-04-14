The Newport Public Library will hold a grand opening for the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden today (Friday), April 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, located at 35 NW Nye St.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Seed and Read Garden space located by the lower library parking lot. The celebration includes a full day of activities, such as refreshments, seed-to-go kits, guessing jars, raffles, planting seeds in the new garden space, and much more.
The Newport Seed Library is a collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds that can be borrowed to plant and grow at home in one’s own garden. Saving seeds as a community helps create local seed stocks that are better acclimated to the unique coastal climate and that support an abundant and genetically diverse landscape. The Newport Seed Library aims to support gardeners of all skill levels and help them learn how to grow, harvest and save seeds.
The Newport Seed Library is established in partnership with the Lincoln County Chapter of the Oregon Master Gardeners Association, with support from the Seal Rock Garden Club, Toledo Feed and Seed, the Newport Public Library Foundation, Food Hero, Select Seeds of Connecticut and Adaptive Seeds. The Seed and Read Garden is funded with support from donations to the Newport Public Library Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.