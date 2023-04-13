The Newport Public Library has announced a grand opening for the Newport Seed Library and the Seed and Read Garden, which will take place on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, located at 35 NW Nye St.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Seed and Read Garden space located down by the lower library parking lot. The celebration includes a full day of activities, such as refreshments, seed-to-go kits, guessing jars, raffles, planting seeds in the new garden space, and much more.

