A few seats remain for Bridie’s Irish Faire’s 2023 tour to Ireland. “Autumn in Ireland” will depart for Dublin on Sept. 19 and return on Oct. 2.This 14-day tour is open to both men and women.
“This is one of my favorite itineraries ever created because it has a lot of diversity,” said Susan Spencer, owner and tour coordinator at Bridie’s Irish Faire in Nye Beach. “We will be visiting a few castles, a sixth-century monastic site, the Cliffs of Moher, the Jameson Distillery, and the Rock of Cashel, where Brian Boru was crowned High King in 978. We will also enjoy afternoon tea at Ashford Castle and take a boat cruise on Loch Corrib outside Galway. And there’s always more — something for every taste.”
Bridie’s custom tours offer a blend of city vibrance and country charm during two and three-night stays in each location. Each tour includes visits to cultural and historically relevant sites, ancient sacred sites, natural beauty locales, castles, cathedrals, distilleries/breweries, Afternoon Tea served in a castle or a manor house, unique transportation opportunities such as steam trains, boat cruises, pony and trap or jaunting car rides.
“We are so excited to be traveling again, and this September will be Bridie’s tour number 20,” Spencer said. “Traveling to new places creates a special kind of energy, and during the pandemic, I really missed the excitement and camaraderie that exists in these shared experiences.”
Bridie’s 2024 slate of tours has just been announced with an Irish Garden Tour planned for May and a tour of Bonnie Scotland in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.