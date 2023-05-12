Bridie_s-tours

Linda Mattoon is pictured at Jerpoint Abbey in County Kilkenny, Ireland, during a Bridie’s Irish Faire tour.

A few seats remain for Bridie’s Irish Faire’s 2023 tour to Ireland. “Autumn in Ireland” will depart for Dublin on Sept. 19 and return on Oct. 2.This 14-day tour is open to both men and women.

“This is one of my favorite itineraries ever created because it has a lot of diversity,” said Susan Spencer, owner and tour coordinator at Bridie’s Irish Faire in Nye Beach. “We will be visiting a few castles, a sixth-century monastic site, the Cliffs of Moher, the Jameson Distillery, and the Rock of Cashel, where Brian Boru was crowned High King in 978. We will also enjoy afternoon tea at Ashford Castle and take a boat cruise on Loch Corrib outside Galway. And there’s always more — something for every taste.”

