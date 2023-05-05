The Beach, Bike & Blues Festival returns to Waldport this Saturday, May 6, celebrating community and welcoming more than 800 bike racers and their guests for the 11th annual Oregon Coast Gravel Epic. (See the sports section in this edition for information about the bike race.)
The festival take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum, located at 320 NW Highway 101 in Waldport. This year’s festival features the Beachcrest Brewing Music & Beverage Pavilion and six hours of live blues music. Organizers said the lineup this year is sure to get toes tapping, feet moving and hands clapping.
The opening act welcomes the return of old-time blues master Paul Schuytema from Depoe Bay. Following him is a central Oregon coast favorite, Blue Variant, featuring Greg Ernst (guitar and vocals), Ken Mergentime (harmonica and vocals), Eddy Campy (bass and vocals) and Jay Arce (drums and vocals). Next up is a Portland-based trio that has performed across the Northwest — Sonny Hess, Lisa Mann and Kelly Pierce.
The music concludes with the return of the Beach, Bike & Blues Festival Band, with local favorites Curtis Colt, Steve Cook, Jim Hobbs and a few surprise performers. The music pavilion is large, and the dance floor open to all ages.
Featured during the festival will be a variety of options from Game Thyme Food Truck, Lazy Dayz Café, Café Chill, Chubby Lil’ Mermaid and Filipino Treats. The Waldport Irish Booster Club will sell hot dogs and other goodies for kids (and adults). There will also be a vendor fair.
Admission to the festival is free, and dogs on leashes are welcome.
