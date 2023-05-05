Beach Bike Blues-Fest

Paul Schuytema, from Depoe Bay, kicks off the entertainment during the second annual Beach, Bike & Blues Festival from noon to 7 p.m. this Saturday in Waldport.

The Beach, Bike & Blues Festival returns to Waldport this Saturday, May 6, celebrating community and welcoming more than 800 bike racers and their guests for the 11th annual Oregon Coast Gravel Epic. (See the sports section in this edition for information about the bike race.)

The festival take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum, located at 320 NW Highway 101 in Waldport. This year’s festival features the Beachcrest Brewing Music & Beverage Pavilion and six hours of live blues music. Organizers said the lineup this year is sure to get toes tapping, feet moving and hands clapping.

