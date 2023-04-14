A pair of dangly earrings from the 1960s. A turquoise necklace from a long ago trip to Arizona. Watches that can be taken apart and used for crafts. A dashing set of cufflinks and matching tie clasp. A pair of Godzilla earrings with moving parts. And perhaps a gold bracelet that just doesn’t fit in with your style anymore.

All these items and more are likely to be found at Be Jeweled, the 14th fundraiser for Food Share of Lincoln County, set for Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Coast Assembly Church, 236 NE Sixth St., Newport.

