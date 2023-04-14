A pair of dangly earrings from the 1960s. A turquoise necklace from a long ago trip to Arizona. Watches that can be taken apart and used for crafts. A dashing set of cufflinks and matching tie clasp. A pair of Godzilla earrings with moving parts. And perhaps a gold bracelet that just doesn’t fit in with your style anymore.
All these items and more are likely to be found at Be Jeweled, the 14th fundraiser for Food Share of Lincoln County, set for Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Coast Assembly Church, 236 NE Sixth St., Newport.
Four rooms at the church will be filled with jewelry of all kinds, and for those who can’t make the one-day sale, other baubles and bangles are offered for sale throughout the year at Food Share’s eBay store and at two local antique malls — Nostalgic Estate Sales Vintage and Collectibles Mall on U.S. Highway 101 and Rustic Ridge Antique Mall on Hurbert Street, both in Newport.
And it’s all for a good cause.
“Each year we try to improve the event,” said Nancy Mitchell, executive director of Food Share of Lincoln County. One of the big changes has been to take the fine jewelry — such as hallmarked gold and silver pieces — out of Be Jeweled and sell it on Food Share’s eBay store instead.
That helps with space limitations and saves on the need for heightened security at the sale, Mitchell said, adding, “We still have a ballroom full of jewelry, and it’s less overwhelming.”
Staff provide the initial sorting of the donated jewelry items and set aside any 10k or 14k pieces to be placed on eBay.
“We have an amazing variety of items that are donated,” Mitchell said. “We may get a case of beads that beaders would want. And we’ve even gotten diamonds and wedding rings. We end up with tens of thousands of pieces of jewelry.”
Donations of everyday jewelry fill six to eight 8-foot tables in one main room at the church, with three smaller rooms decked out in jewelry for sale as well. There is even a table for jewelers and bead artists who are looking for components for their own creations.
At the end of the day, what doesn’t sell is taken to Nostalgic Estate Sales or Rustic Ridge Antique Mall for sale during the rest of the year. A Food Share volunteer also hosts a big Fourth of July yard sale each year and sells some of the donated jewelry, with all proceeds going to the agency.
Be Jeweled is staffed by volunteers and requires about 40 to run the event. It’s a year-round venture, all leading up to the fundraiser.
While this year marks the 14th Be Jeweled event — it was canceled for two years during COVID and returned in 2022 — the jewelry donation level surprisingly stayed consistent from year to year. “We’re still going strong,” Mitchell said.
The idea for the sale started in 2007, when the food supply was low and commodities had been reduced significantly. “We put out a press release asking for help with food and monetary donations and one of our members knew of an event like this held on the east coast,” Mitchell said. “She pitched it to us and we put it together and held the first one at the senior center. That year we made $2,500.”
Since then, the sale has raised as much as $27,000. Last year it brought in $11,000, not counting what came in from the fine jewelry for sale on the eBay store.
Meanwhile, Food Share is busy as usual. Mitchell likes to remind people that the agency distributes food all year round, not just at holidays, and always needs food and monetary donations.
“One of our peak times is the summer, when the kids are out of school and not receiving free breakfast and lunch meals,” she said, noting another peak comes after the holidays. And she pointed out that seasonal workers may have reduced work hours — and consequently reduced wages — after the holidays.
“We always stay busy,” she said. “And we’ve had some very generous resources for food coming in. Now, with cutbacks to the SNAP (Food Stamp) program, rising food prices, and the lifting of COVID subsidies, we’re seeing an increased number of people coming in for food.
“We’re diligent in keeping our program healthy,” Mitchell added. “None of our programs closed during the pandemic. We pride ourselves on keeping our food supply consistent.”
In addition to donations, Food Share “rescues” food that would otherwise likely end up in a landfill, and recovers an average of 150,000 pounds of food from grocers each year. While a grocery cannot sell food after its “sell by” date, the food can be eaten by its later “use by” date, she noted. “And we have a very quick turnaround for getting food out to the community,” Mitchell said.
Food Share of Lincoln County is the area’s regional food bank and provides food to 1,400 local households per month, which translates to about 3,500 people. The local meal sites average 1,500 meals per month for anyone in need, with most providing to-go meals. Food Share distributes more than 1 million pounds of food each year, including fresh produce distribution at five low-income housing apartments in Newport and Lincoln City.
Its food pantries are in Newport, Toledo, Lincoln City, Waldport, Siletz, Depoe Bay and Blodgett.
“I think we do so well because it’s a unique event, with no other event like this at the coast,” Mitchell said of Be Jeweled. “People find they have a couple of extra jewelry pieces and realize they can help others. They may not be able to support Food Share with a cash donation, but they have jewelry they can donate. It’s a perfect opportunity to pass items along to benefit others.”
Mitchell emphasized that donations of jewelry are welcome throughout the year and can be dropped off at the following locations: Food Share of Lincoln County, Lincoln City Cultural Center, Newport 60+ Activity Center, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, all branches of Oregon Coast Bank, Diamonds by the Sea in Newport and Lincoln City, Martek Real Estate in Newport and Rustic Ridge Antique Mall in Newport.
“And the prices we charge at the sale are budget friendly,” she added.
The money raised through jewelry sales allows Food Share to purchase and distribute food through a network of partner agencies such as food pantries, meal sites, senior outreach and youth programs.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our local business community, faith community, grocery partners, the broader community, and our volunteers,” Mitchell said. “Their value is tremendous, We couldn’t continue this work without all of those components.”
Be Jeweled opens at 10 a.m. May 13 and continues until 1 p.m., when it closes from 1 to 2 p.m. to give volunteers a rest.
“Then with great excitement, we reopen the doors from 2 to 4 p.m. for the half-price sale,” Mitchell said. “We have dedicated shoppers who come year after year, as well as folks experiencing it for the first time. It’s super fun, and a great way to help the community.”
