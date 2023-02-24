The Newport Public Library and the city of Newport will host an author/illustrator pair — Marina Richie and Ram Papish — this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. in the library’s McEntee Meeting Room.
Richie is a nature writer based in Bend. She has worked as a journalist and managed communications for a number of wildlife-oriented public and private organizations. She is the author of the children’s books “Bird Feats of Montana” and “Bug Feats of Montana.” Her articles and essays have appeared in Birdwatching Magazine, A.T. Journeys, Post Road Magazine, and many other publications.
Papish, a professional bird enthusiast, combines his education in fine art with his experiences working as a field biologist to create artistic and accurate wildlife images. He authored and illustrated two children’s books: “The Little Fox” and “The Little Seal,” both of which are in the library’s collection. His illustrations appear in many other books and publications, including Halcyon Journey and As the Condor Soars. He has illustrated interpretive panels for the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and other organizations. He lives in Toledo.
Together, Richie and Papish produced “Halcyon Journey In Search of the Belted Kingfisher,” published in 2022. Halcyon Journey received a National Outdoor Book Award in 2022. Kim Stafford, author of “Singer Come from Afar,” praised this prize winner, saying, “In this crazy world, it’s good to have a teacher, a spirit guide, a guardian. Marina Richie has found hers in the blue ball of fire called the kingfisher. In Halcyon Journey we join her quest to know this bird through startling science, resonant field observation, and a storyteller’s knack for putting us breathless into the presence of this divine bird.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.