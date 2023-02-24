The Newport Public Library and the city of Newport will host an author/illustrator pair — Marina Richie and Ram Papish — this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. in the library’s McEntee Meeting Room.

Richie is a nature writer based in Bend. She has worked as a journalist and managed communications for a number of wildlife-oriented public and private organizations. She is the author of the children’s books “Bird Feats of Montana” and “Bug Feats of Montana.” Her articles and essays have appeared in Birdwatching Magazine, A.T. Journeys, Post Road Magazine, and many other publications.

