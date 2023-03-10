LCHS-projects

Pictured at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center during a recent work party are: Atonement Outreach Committee Council representative Dan Moore, left; Cathy Devereaux, Outreach Committee member Patty Fox, Congregation President Marian Brown, and Pastor John Smithies (Photo by Susan Elizabeth Painter)

The Outreach Committee of Atonement Lutheran Church has taken on the museums of the Lincoln County Historical Society as its latest community service project.

Recently, committee member Dan Moore spackled, primed and taped the walls of the “Galley Gallery” in the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. The following day, Cathy Devereaux, Patty Fox, and congregation president Marian Brown joined Moore in his work. The group energetically applied two coats of paint to the gallery and the display pedestals used for art installations. Atonement Pastor John Smithies stopped by to offer his blessing to their efforts.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.