Pictured at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center during a recent work party are: Atonement Outreach Committee Council representative Dan Moore, left; Cathy Devereaux, Outreach Committee member Patty Fox, Congregation President Marian Brown, and Pastor John Smithies (Photo by Susan Elizabeth Painter)
The Outreach Committee of Atonement Lutheran Church has taken on the museums of the Lincoln County Historical Society as its latest community service project.
Recently, committee member Dan Moore spackled, primed and taped the walls of the “Galley Gallery” in the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. The following day, Cathy Devereaux, Patty Fox, and congregation president Marian Brown joined Moore in his work. The group energetically applied two coats of paint to the gallery and the display pedestals used for art installations. Atonement Pastor John Smithies stopped by to offer his blessing to their efforts.
The room is dubbed the “Galley Gallery,” because it served as the kitchen for a restaurant and nightclub in the building years ago when the structure was known as “Gracie’s.”
Bonnie Powell, a member of the committee, suggested the several museums of the historical society as service projects several months ago. Moore, who also serves on the church council, spearheaded work to clean up the landscaping around the Burrows House Museum and the adjacent Carriage House, as well as the Log Cabin research and archives facility. This involved about 40 hours of work and disposal of 30 large bags of weeds and rubbish just in time for the holiday open house, cookie decorating and Christmas lighting festivities the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Moore began work on the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center by first attacking the weeds running rampant beside the many steps leading up to the building from the Bayfront. He then pruned the brush and weeds overrunning the base of the long driveway approach to the museum. Moore estimates he spent about 30 hours in that effort. He cleaned the area near 60 of the steep sidewalk steps before the weather interfered. He has managed, so far, to fill and remove about 40 fifty-pound bags of yard debris from the grounds.
When winter storms prevented outdoor work, Moore and the committee volunteered for the indoor painting project. Susan Tissot, executive director of the Lincoln County Historical Society, reports that both the “Galley Gallery” and the mezzanine gallery offer naming opportunities for donors interested in supporting the facility. The museum, an interactive center on Newport’s working wharf, is located at 333 Bay Blvd. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
The Outreach Committee, chaired by Rhonda Harman with support from the Atonement Church Council, took on beautification of the Newport Post Office landscape last summer. Members spent many weekends clearing brush and pulling weeds around the building at Southwest Second and Nye streets.
The committee of volunteers plans to resume work on the grounds of the maritime center later in spring as the weather cooperates. As an ongoing project, they continue to monitor the weeds and regularly maintain the grounds around the post office.
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce honored the church last June by giving Atonement the Beautification Location Award, which recognized the church’s leadership in maintenance of its own grounds and commitment to nurturing God’s plant kingdom as well as the animal world.
Moore declares that “all are welcome” to help in these projects, just as “all are welcome” at Atonement Lutheran Church.
