Students in a previous Shakespeare Camp rehearse a scene. The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is again holding both performing and visual arts day camps, and complete information can be found online at www.coastarts.org/camps.

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts recently announced that registration is now open for this summer’s performing and visual arts day camps. Students who entered grades 1-12 in the fall of 2023 are invited to take part.

Tuition ranges from $175-$450, based on camp length, and scholarships are available for all camps. If funds are a barrier to learning, parents/guardians are encouraged to request scholarship information when registering, or by calling 541-574-3364. Before and/or after camp care is also available, during some camps, for an additional fee. Full information can be found at www.coastarts.org/camps.

