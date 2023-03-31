April Waters of Salem has such a passion for painting the path of water that she changed her last name when she turned 40 to signify that fascination.
That path has taken her to Antarctica and Greenland, and to paint water as ice and glaciers and ocean. “Water leads me on a path of inspiration and discovery,” she explained.
Seven of her water paintings are now on display at the Giustina Gallery at LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis, in an exhibit titled “It’s the Water: An Exhibition of Paintings and Photographs by Seven Artists.” Waters’ oil paintings are featured, and are joined by paintings and photographs from six invited artists, three of whom are from Lincoln County.
Showing their work along with Waters are Rich Bergeman of Corvallis, black and white photographs; Duncan Berry of Cascade Head, aerial drone photographs; Gary Buhler of Newberg, watercolor paintings; Jeremy Burke of Depoe Bay, color photographs; Rebecca Kiser of McMinnville, acrylic cloud paintings; and Katia Kyte of Lincoln City, plein air oil paintings.
Waters began her career by painting portraits, moved on to landscapes and settled on water. That was almost a given, as she grew up at the beach in Santa Monica, California. When she moved to Boulder, Colorado, she discovered Boulder Creek running through town, an integral part of the spirit of the place that became a subject of her paintings.
Then it was on to Salem, about 27 years ago, where she has been painting Oregon’s creeks, rivers and coast ever since.
After years earning her living as a registered nurse and as a teacher at the Salem Art Association, Waters turned to painting full time 18 years ago.
Then came the chance to visit Antarctica.
Waters said that Roy Haggerty, at the time the Dean of the College of Science at OSU, saw her painting of the Willamette River and invited her to a conference on global climate change. He also suggested she apply for a grant to the National Science Foundation Antarctic Artists and Writers Program. She won the grant, which brought her to the Southern Ocean and West Antarctic Peninsula.
Waters journeyed to Palmer Station in Antarctica and spent about five weeks, including travel, with several days on an ice breaker across the Drake Passage, which she said is known as the worst and roughest ocean on the planet. She traveled with scientists in their Zodiacs, photographed icebergs, took helicopter flights for other views of the area, collected information, observed the Marr Glacier, and came home to paint during COVID from her sketches, photographs and experiences on Earth’s southernmost continent.
The exhibit features six of those paintings, including a triptych that is 17-feet long, and another, of an iceberg, that is 74-by-110 inches. It also includes panels explaining her journey and the science being done at Palmer Station.
“Being on the ice,” as it’s known, was amazing to Waters. “It was an incredible learning experience,” she said.
Of her continuing focus on water, she wrote, “I have sought to capture the qualities of reflection, transparency and movement of the bodies of water that connect and sustain us.”
Waters’ work conveys a message about climate change. “As Antarctica is undergoing dramatic changes in response to climate change, I hope that those who experience the paintings that April Waters has created from her Antarctic expedition feel awed and inspired to protect this place,” wrote OSU professor and marine biologist Dr. Kim Bernard.
Last year, Waters traveled to Ilulissat, Greenland, as an artist-in-residence at the Ilulissat Art Museum. She observed retreating glaciers, and one painting from that trip is included in the show.
“This work speaks to the beauty and vulnerability of our polar region’s fragile and susceptible ecosystems,” she said. “You can really see the effects of climate change — the glaciers are not only retreating but deflating. Greenland is one of the fastest melting places on our planet.
“I’m excited to share my work, especially with young people,” Waters added, noting she will be talking about her work with kindergarten through sixth-grade students at a Beaverton school via Zoom.
Six artists
James Nelson and Tina Green-Price curated the OSU exhibit. Nelson, of McMinnville, said they selected the six artists whose work joins Waters in the show.
“Tina and I tried to find as many types of water as we could — clouds, ice, glaciers, springs and rivers — to show the variety of water on the planet,” Nelson said. “We also tried to get as many different media as we could, to show the different ways different media artists use to interpret water. And we wanted large-scale work with powerful subject matter.
“They all focus on the beauty and mystery of their subject, making the work kind of the magic of water and its relationship to nature,” Nelson added. “And with drought and deluge in the news, water is in our consciousness more. April’s passion is to bring attention to water and what is happening with the glaciers in Antarctica.”
More than 50 pieces are included in the exhibit. Nelson said the gallery is a powerful space with great viewing distance.
“People seeing the exhibit are awestruck,” he said. “Without water, we wouldn’t be here.”
Among the artists whose work is on display is Jeremy Burke, publisher of the News-Times. He has 11 color photographs in the show, including a 72 by 36-inch triptych of a scene from Brookings. His photos are under the overall heading “Rhythm of the Sea.”
“It’s an honor to be thought of and brought into this show, and it’s unique that three of us are from Lincoln County,” he said. Burke’s color photos are also on display at Oceanic Arts on the Newport Bayfront and at the COVE Gallery in the News-Times office in Newport.
“Water is sacred and purifies my soul,” he said. “The ocean takes that so much further … just smelling the sea gives me instant peace. I hope that this collection of moments gives you a similar feeling.”
Bergeman calls his black and white photographs of clouds, taken with an infrared-sensitive camera, “Sky Palettes.” “My work is to channel the beauty and power of this place and to show what is possible when we care for the last great places,” he said.
Kiser also focuses on clouds in her acrylic paintings, and hopes her viewers “will appreciate the ephemeral nature of water in its most dynamic form.”
Buhler would like viewers of his large, detailed watercolor paintings to find inspiration and hope. “The essence of water…is the cascading stream (and) gives life wherever it goes,” he said.
Kyte said of her 17 plein air oil paintings, which Nelson describes as intimate and emotional, “the natural world is my teacher and it has all the visual information I need.”
Berry lives at the United Nations Cascade Head Biosphere Region and said he creates his aerial photographs “to reveal the story of the area’s unique convergence of salt and water, where 3,000 miles of land meets 5,000 miles of sea.”
Echoing Waters’ thoughts, he said, “May these artistic creations move you with their beauty and inspire you to be an advocate for stewardship of this remarkable place.”
A reception for the artists is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the gallery, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The exhibit runs now through April 28. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 1-541-737-2402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.