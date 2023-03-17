Forty paintings by indigenous artist Nayana LaFond of Athol, Massachusetts, are on display in the Mezzanine Gallery of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront, now through May 7 (see related story).
In a powerful show titled “Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project,” LaFond painted portraits of those lost across North America, some of whom are from the Pacific Northwest. It includes four members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
“People who reached out to me are in the show,” LaFond said. “I tried to make it a mix of people from as many places as possible.” Included is a portrait of LaFond’s great-grandmother.
“Portraits in Red” was unplanned. “I had no idea they would become a project,” LaFond said. “I do not feel in charge of it. I’m like the catalyst along for the ride.”
The project started with a single painting during the COVID quarantine. “Then I did a second painting and put out a call on the internet while I was stuck at home,” she said. “I got 25 responses the first day, and it’s kept snowballing. Now it’s word of mouth.”
She does not charge for the paintings or accept monetary donations, although donations of paint and canvas are welcomed through her website at nayanaarts.com.
“There’s a mindset that (the indigenous people) are not here or only exist in the Southwest,” she said. “And reports of murder or missing get miscategorized a lot. I still meet people who do not realize this is a real thing happening now. It’s good to see it on mainstream television. We need this topic in more mainstream places. If we exclusively keep it to our own spaces, we will not get it in front of enough people to effect change.”
All the paintings in the project are acrylic on canvas, and range in size from 10x10 to 42x60, although her preferred size is 24x36 or 30x40. “That’s big enough to make an impact, and closer to life size, which I think is important,” she said.
Each portrait has a red handprint painted across the mouth. “It has to be four fingers on one side and the thumb on the other — a lot of tribes used that symbolism if they were going to war,” LaFond said, adding that red also represents the blood of the indigenous people. “The color has a lot of meaning and symbolism for all tribes. I want to paint in a way that the spirits can see them. I want to honor that tradition.”
LaFond has not yet painted a self-portrait for the project. “I’m not emotionally ready to paint myself,” she said. “It’s hard to see yourself with the red hand on the mouth.”
LaFond is of Anishinaabe, M’kmaq, Abenaki and Metis descent, tribes primarily from Ontario and Nova Scotia. “They’re like cousin tribes up by Lake Huron,” she said.
In addition to acrylic paintings, LaFond creates sculpture, and her piece “Zoongide’e, about the size of a car, was on display last summer by Fenway Park in Boston. The sculpture’s name means “to have a brave heart” in Anishinaabemowen. Constructed from concrete and rebar, it includes words of encouragement for people who have experienced or survived domestic abuse. The sculpture is now on display at the Wood Memorial Museum in South Windsor, Connecticut.
LaFond will be a member of a panel with tribal members at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Heritage Center, and she looks forward to meeting the families of the Siletz tribal members she has painted.
“Life has been my inspiration,” she wrote on her website. “Through challenges and surviving insurmountable odds, art has been my outlet and the place I could express (what) could not be said. Every time I think about quitting, I’ll get a message that makes me realize I have to keep going.”
And her own message? “These are real people with lives that are important to remember,” she said. “Each person I paint is real, and we have to humanize their stories for change to happen. It’s easier to ignore statistics than the face of a real person.
“I’m just another survivor turned activist,” she said. “We are your sisters; we are here beside you.”
