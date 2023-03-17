Forty paintings by indigenous artist Nayana LaFond of Athol, Massachusetts, are on display in the Mezzanine Gallery of the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront, now through May 7 (see related story).

In a powerful show titled “Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project,” LaFond painted portraits of those lost across North America, some of whom are from the Pacific Northwest. It includes four members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

