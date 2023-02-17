The Diana Cherrywood Challenge Art Quilt Show is coming to the Yachats Commons this weekend. The show runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 18-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will feature 100 quilts paying tribute to Princess Diana.

Art quilt shows were first brought to Yachats by artist Ruth Bass, a former board member for Polly Plumb Productions, which organizes the show. 

