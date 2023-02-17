The Diana Cherrywood Challenge Art Quilt Show is coming to the Yachats Commons this weekend. The show runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 18-20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5. The exhibit will feature 100 quilts paying tribute to Princess Diana.
Art quilt shows were first brought to Yachats by artist Ruth Bass, a former board member for Polly Plumb Productions, which organizes the show.
“One of the goals of the show is to introduce art quilting to local residents and visitors,” Bass said. “Art quilts do not typically follow the patterns used in traditional quilting. Instead, artists use fabric and other materials to build conceptual creations based on a theme, design or simply the artist’s imagination.”
A quilt is a fabric sandwich comprised of least two layers. Art quilting uses mixed media or fiber art quilts, with modern and traditional quilting techniques to create art objects. According to the Art Quilt Association definition, “An art quilt is an original exploration of a concept or idea rather than the handing down of a pattern. It experiments with textile manipulation, color, texture and/or a diversity of mixed media. An art quilt often pushes quilt world boundaries. An art quilt should consist predominately of fiber or a fiber-like material with one or multiple layers, which are held together with stitches or piercing of the layers.”
Art quilting is a relatively new art form. The evolution of the quilt from bedcover to museum piece, and the quilt maker from homemaker to trained artist, is celebrated in a 1977 book, “The Art Quilt,” by Robert Shaw. As the quilter’s workplace moved from kitchen to studio, the art quilt continues to reinvent itself.
Polly Plumb board member Robert Rubin said, “Prepare to have your mind blown. People are astounded at these shows. The depth and detail of the pieces are incredible. You will be amazed at what those artists have created.”
