On the first weekend of every month, Toledo celebrates its vibrant arts community in a citywide event at local galleries and studios. During First Weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday, art lovers and gallery goers are invited to talk with local artisans and enjoy a weekend filled with art at all participating locations.
Featured at the Yaquina River Museum of Art is the Board Member Collect show, an opportunity for members of the museum’s board to display art from their personal collections. Included in the exhibition are the works of well-known local artists such as painter Doug Haga, the late photographer Scott Blackman, the late metal sculptor Sam Briseño, and the late regional oil painter Michael Gibbons.
A special talk will be given during the opening reception at 2 p.m. on Saturday by Niki Price, executive director of the Lincoln City Cultural Center and chair of the Oregon Cultural Trust. She will speak about the importance of the Cultural Trust and the impact of the arts for local communities.
The Yaquina River Museum, located at 151 NE Alder St., will be open from noon to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit yaquinarivermuseumofart.org
Across the street, Michael Gibbons’ Signature Gallery will be displaying the original works of the late plein air artist Michael Gibbons. A spotlight will be on “Siletz River Vignette,” a piece that has not been previously shown in the Signature Gallery. This work was painted by the late artist during a workshop he held with students. The gallery is located at 140 NE Alder St. and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. both days.
Just up the street, Ivan Kelly Studio & Gallery will feature the oil painter’s coastal landscapes and award-winning maritime works. Featured this month is “Colorful Fall at Yaquina Head,” an intimate view of the rugged coastline as the autumn sun falls upon where the rocks meet the surging sea. Visit with Kelly and enjoy fine oil paintings with light refreshments. The gallery, at 207 East Graham St., will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. both days. For more information, visit www.IvanKelly.com or call 541-336-1124.
On Main Street, Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio will feature the works of multiple artists. Included will be new paintings by Veta Bakhtina; works of Crow’s Nest owner Janet Runger, assemblage art; Alice Haga, fused glass; Val Bolen, tile and ceramic pieces; Paula Teplitz, sculptural jellyfish mobiles; Jeff Gibford, digitally manipulated photographs; Sylvia Hosie, wildlife photography; Tish Epperson, watercolors; and Susan Jones, woven fiber jellyfish. Crow’s Nest Gallery & Studio is located at 305 N Main St., and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Also showing along Main Street are the current artists selected for the quarterly installments of Art Toledo’s Phantom Galleries. The city of Toledo launched an art revitalization initiative to promote Toledo, it’s art, industry and history.
Phantom Galleries is an ART Toledo project that promotes available commercial building spaces on Main Street by exhibiting local art. The Phantom Galleries change out on a quarterly basis with new artists that apply to have their work on display.
Currently featured are the works of Toshio Toguchi, gyotaku prints, and Erin Smith, watercolor and mixed media. See what’s new in the Phantom Galleries during First Weekend and read about currently featured artists’ work in their biographies posted next to their exhibited spaces. For more information, visit ARTToledo.com.
