sea-otter-dies-NukawithCuratorofMarineMammalsBrittanyBlades

Brittany Blades, curator of marine mammals at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, cared for Nuka, the aquarium’s resident northern sea otter, since his arrival at the aquarium in February 2014. Aquarium officials announced last week that Nuka died following an emergency veterinary procedure. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium)

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is saddened to announce the passing of Nuka, the aquarium’s resident northern sea otter.

Nuka died following an emergency veterinary procedure, which was carried out after staff observed atypical behavior and physical symptoms. The exact cause of the otter’s passing is unknown at this time; a full necropsy will be performed to gain further insight.

