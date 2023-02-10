Brittany Blades, curator of marine mammals at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, cared for Nuka, the aquarium’s resident northern sea otter, since his arrival at the aquarium in February 2014. Aquarium officials announced last week that Nuka died following an emergency veterinary procedure. (Photo courtesy of Oregon Coast Aquarium)
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is saddened to announce the passing of Nuka, the aquarium’s resident northern sea otter.
Nuka died following an emergency veterinary procedure, which was carried out after staff observed atypical behavior and physical symptoms. The exact cause of the otter’s passing is unknown at this time; a full necropsy will be performed to gain further insight.
Nuka was just shy of turning 10 years old. In nature, sea otters typically live into their early to mid-teens, while under human care, they can live into their late teens or early 20s.
Nuka was originally found stranded on a beach in Kodiak, Alaska, in June 2013. Severely malnourished and only three months old, he was taken to Alaska SeaLife Center for care and was subsequently deemed non-releasable. He came to his forever home at the aquarium in February 2014.
While the name Nuka means younger sibling in the Inuit language, he was the largest of the aquarium’s sea otter raft, weighing between 60 and 70 pounds. Despite his size, he never claimed the role of dominant otter and was known for his relaxed attitude. He leaves behind fellow sea otters Oswald, Schuster and Earle.
Nuka’s caretakers described Nuka as moving on his own time — he was always the last one to come to his station and would take his time eating, savoring every piece of shrimp.
Brittany Blades, curator of marine mammals, had been caring for Nuka since he first arrived and over time watched him rise to the status of aquarium icon and fan favorite. Nuka acted as an ambassador of his species, fostering connections between aquarium visitors and marine wildlife.
“Nuka was our largest sea otter, and the easiest for our guests to identify,” Blades said. “He enjoyed wrapping himself in kelp strips and sleeping atop a rock in the center of the habitat for everyone to see. We will all miss him so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.