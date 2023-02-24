Oregon Coast Community College scholarships are now available for the 2023-24 academic year.
The Oregon Coast Scholars Scholarship provides free tuition for up to two years for Lincoln County seniors graduating this spring. It is a competitive, merit-based, full-tuition scholarship. Eligibility requirements include a cumulative, unweighted GPA of 3.0 or better at the end of first semester of senior year, and the student must attend high school in Lincoln County. Homeschool students and military veterans are also eligible.
Applications for the Oregon Coast Scholars Scholarship are due April 14. More information and eligibility requirements for homeschool students and military veterans is available at oregoncoast.edu/oregon-coast-scholars.
Separately, the OCCC Foundation also awards privately funded scholarships and awards from the Foundation Scholarship Fund. Last year, $90,000 in scholarships was awarded to 40 recipients with awards ranging from $4,000 to $500. Scholarships are distributed to all types of students, including those studying Aquarium Science, Nursing, Business, general studies, transfer degrees, and more.
Currently enrolled students, high school students, students who plan to attend, and students who are considering OCCC are welcome to apply for OCCC Foundation scholarships.
Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Find OCCC on LinkedIn, or follow the college on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the college at 541-867-8501.
