“Pearls of Wisdom,” the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation’s annual fundraiser, returns live and in-person on Saturday, March 4.

After being held virtually for two years, the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation’s fifth annual “Pearls of Wisdom” event returns live and in-person on Saturday, March 4 at the OCCC Center County Campus om Newport.

This event benefits the OCCC Foundation, funding student scholarships and college programs. Guests will enjoy an evening of learning about program developments, engage in hands-on curriculum activities, savor a gourmet dinner, listen to impactful student stories, bid on unique donated items, and join the famed paddle raise to support the scholarship fund.

