After being held virtually for two years, the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation’s fifth annual “Pearls of Wisdom” event returns live and in-person on Saturday, March 4 at the OCCC Center County Campus om Newport.
This event benefits the OCCC Foundation, funding student scholarships and college programs. Guests will enjoy an evening of learning about program developments, engage in hands-on curriculum activities, savor a gourmet dinner, listen to impactful student stories, bid on unique donated items, and join the famed paddle raise to support the scholarship fund.
All proceeds raised from Pearls of Wisdom help fund student scholarships, increase teaching capacity and enhance the student experience. Participants will get to dive into the student experience across various departments, and hear testimonials from students as well as a message from OCCC President Birgitte Ryslinge. Emceeing the event for the first time will be state Rep David Gomberg, also a member of the OCCC Foundation Board of Directors.
Pearls of Wisdom is presented by Samaritan Health Services and supported by sponsors including Umpqua Bank, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Doug Chadwick DDS, Sunwest Honda, NW Natural, Yaquina Law, Side Door Café, Dahl Disposal Service, Bateman Funeral Home, Ocean Beaches Glassblowing & Gallery, Oregon Coast Bank, Pacific West Ambulance, Osterlund Law, First Interstate Bank, Edward Jones – Richard O’Hearn, Toyota of Newport, Thompson’s Sanitary Service, The Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, Diamonds by the Sea, Oregon Coast Breaking News, Newport Grocery Outlet, JC Market Thriftway, Rogue Ales, Oregon Coast Today, and Domino’s.
“Generous contributions to the foundation assisted with tuition and books while I was a nursing student at OCCC,” said 2018 graduate Stacey Brewer-Dally, RN. “The scholarship made completing the nursing program a little easier by not having to worry about how I would pay for the next term.”
Pearls of Wisdom will be held Saturday, March 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is open now and space is limited. For more information, contact Jeanette Campagna, director of advancement of the OCCC Foundation, 541-867-8531, or visit the OCCC Foundation website at oregoncoast.edu/pearls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.