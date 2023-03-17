A health assistant at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport is pictured with items donated by Altrusa of Yaquina Bay as part of Project School Bell, which provides emergency clothing and hygiene supplies to students in need. Altrusa’s effort was supported by a grant from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Charitable Fund.
For the past 31 years, Altrusa of Yaquina Bay has supported Project School Bell providing emergency clothing and hygiene supplies to students in need. Altrusa is a dedicated group of local volunteers whose mission is to support the women and children of the Lincoln County area through literacy, social support and health services.
For the school year of 2022-23, half of the funding given to schools was provided by the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Charitable Fund. The other half came from Altrusa’s partnership with Crestview Golf Tournament and all the golfers and businesses in the community that support this annual event.
Schools that receive assistance from Project School Bell are public schools and HELP Centers (serving students with inadequate housing) in Newport, Waldport and Toledo, as well as Eddyville and Siletz Valley charter schools. The supplies that are purchased with funding from Project School Bell include: clothing, jackets, shoes, backpacks and hygiene supplies. Health assistants at each school work closely with members of Altrusa to identify student needs and provide students with clothing and supplies.
These supplies support student self-esteem, health and safety and can make a big difference to students who lack adequate clothing or hygiene.
