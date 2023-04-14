Theatre West, located at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, presents “A Night of Agatha Christie,” which features three BBC Radio Plays written by Christie — “The Wasp’s Nest,” “Yellow Iris” and “Butter in a Lordly Dish.”

The performances feature Lewis Smith as Hercule Poirot, along with other characters portrayed by Scott Ganyo, Amy Ganyo, T. Sean Prescott, John Jeans, Megan Millard, Alice Luchau, Bonnie Ross and Judy Bishop.

