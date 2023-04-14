Theatre West, located at 3536 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, presents “A Night of Agatha Christie,” which features three BBC Radio Plays written by Christie — “The Wasp’s Nest,” “Yellow Iris” and “Butter in a Lordly Dish.”
The performances feature Lewis Smith as Hercule Poirot, along with other characters portrayed by Scott Ganyo, Amy Ganyo, T. Sean Prescott, John Jeans, Megan Millard, Alice Luchau, Bonnie Ross and Judy Bishop.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations, call 541-994-5663.
The stories:
• “The Wasp’s Nest” — This classic Christie short story sees Poirot come between a bitter triangle of lovers to prevent a sinister murder before it takes place.
• “Yellow Iris” — A distressed phone call from a mystery woman brings Poirot to the hotel Jardin des Cygnes, where a man commemorates the four-year anniversary of his wife’s sudden death — a death under very suspicious circumstances that Poirot himself witnessed. Gathered is everyone present on that fateful night and now Poirot must find a killer in the midst, before they strike again.
• “Butter in a Lordly Dish” — Sir Luke Enderby, eminent prosecution barrister and seasoned womanizer, bites off more than he can chew when the case of a serial killer comes back to haunt him. This tense, one-act thriller contains one of Christie’s most gruesome murders.
