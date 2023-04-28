The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts will offer a variety of new adult art classes and workshops for those ages 18 and above at the Newport Visual Arts Center this spring. Registration is now open.
Local artist Cheri Aldrich (whose show, “It’s Just My Nature” is on display in the VAC’s COVAS Showcase through May 28) will teach a one-day “Kelp Pouch” workshop on May 12. Participants will create their pouches using materials collected from Oregon’s beaches (incorporating kelp, seaweed, shell bits, and other treasures of their choosing that have washed ashore).
An exciting two-day workshop with Russ Ford follows on June 3 and 10 — “Raku Spirit Animal Maskmaking.” This sculptural workshop is designed to get participants working in clay, no matter experience level, following their inner spirit guide (personal animal totem) and Ford’s guidance. When their creation is ready, they’ll join Ford for a unique and unforgettable evening clay-firing experience.
Award-winning symbolic painter and conceptual artist Margaret Godfrey, whose show “Educate the Girls of the World” will be on display at Olive Street Gallery May 5–June 24, will guide a three-day class titled “Playing with Patterns” on June 6, 7 and 8. Students will discover new and interesting ways to paint in water-based media using patterns, as well as create a personally-designed stamp, explore symbols and shapes, and create papers for collage.
And, Carol Shenk will lead a new two-part workshop titled “Storytelling with Images: Bringing Narrative into Art” on May 6 and 13. Using collage and various media, participants will explore building a visual language based on personal memories, dreams, and/or written works, such as novels and poems. No previous experience with drawing or painting is required.
Tuition for these classes ranges in price from $125 to $250, and scholarships are available. Those interested are encouraged to register early, as class sizes are limited. To learn more, visit www.coastarts.org/adult-art-classes
Scholarships are available through Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. If funds are a barrier to learning, inquire by contacting Sara Siggelkow, OCCA’s arts education manager, at 541-574-3364 or ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
