adult-art-classes-Cheri-Aldrich---Kelp-Pouches

Local artist Cheri Aldrich will teach a one-day “Kelp Pouch” workshop on May 12 at the Newport Visual Arts Center.

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts will offer a variety of new adult art classes and workshops for those ages 18 and above at the Newport Visual Arts Center this spring. Registration is now open.

Local artist Cheri Aldrich (whose show, “It’s Just My Nature” is on display in the VAC’s COVAS Showcase through May 28) will teach a one-day “Kelp Pouch” workshop on May 12. Participants will create their pouches using materials collected from Oregon’s beaches (incorporating kelp, seaweed, shell bits, and other treasures of their choosing that have washed ashore).

