A new exhibit from Portland’s Blackfish Gallery — “Creative Diversity Abides” — highlighting the range of Oregon artwork being made in the first quarter of the 21st century is on display through May 28 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Blackfish Gallery showcases artists from an eclectic mix of backgrounds, genres and mediums. Formed as an artist collective in 1979, and committed to presenting and promoting innovative art, Blackfish is owned and operated by artists who represent a rich cross-section of the Oregon art community. Over the years, they have represented more than 160 artists and mounted over 600 shows. This new exhibit celebrates 45 years and features work by all 33 current gallery artists. Artwork on display will include ceramic and fiberglass sculptures, acrylic on canvas, oil on canvas, watercolor on paper, pastels and charcoal on paper, wax and pigment on paper, wood sculpture, collage, and cardstock.
“We’re excited to feature the many artists and mediums of Blackfish Gallery,” said Chasse Davidson, director of the Newport Visual Arts Center. “From realism to fantasy, total abstraction to figurative works, and even landscapes, the exhibit is a celebration of finding commonality of purpose through our differences.”
