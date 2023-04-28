The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents Native contemporary mixed-media artist Leonard Harmon’s inaugural solo exhibition, “This One’s for You” Honoring Ancestors, in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The exhibit, featuring a variety of mediums and styles, will remain on display through May 28.
A citizen of the Lenape Tribe of New Jersey and the Nanticoke Tribe of Delaware, Harmon currently resides on Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians reservation in Siletz. In this exhibit, he showcases a convergence of cultural traditions and contemporary social justice issues. His pieces carry themes of heritage, blood quantum and honoring and thankfulness for the artistic traditions that have been passed down. The unfinished works of his namesake uncle, Leonard Allen Harmon, propel him forward with confidence in knowing that continued artistic expression is his legacy. His show includes bold color choice and composition through paintings and mixed media sculpture.
“We’re thrilled to recognize, celebrate and share the expressions of up-and-coming local artist Leonard Harmon,” said Chasse Davidson, director of the VAC, “Through deep bonds of respect and honor for those who came before, Harmon’s work fuses Native artistic traditions, social issues, and struggles of the past and present with his own presentation and contemporary style.”
Exhibits at the VAC are free to the public and can be viewed Wednesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m.
