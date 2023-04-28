Honoring-ancestors-exhibit

Artwork by Native contemporary mixed-media artist Leonard Harmon is on display in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center through May 28.

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents Native contemporary mixed-media artist Leonard Harmon’s inaugural solo exhibition, “This One’s for You” Honoring Ancestors, in the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The exhibit, featuring a variety of mediums and styles, will remain on display through May 28.

A citizen of the Lenape Tribe of New Jersey and the Nanticoke Tribe of Delaware, Harmon currently resides on Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians reservation in Siletz. In this exhibit, he showcases a convergence of cultural traditions and contemporary social justice issues. His pieces carry themes of heritage, blood quantum and honoring and thankfulness for the artistic traditions that have been passed down. The unfinished works of his namesake uncle, Leonard Allen Harmon, propel him forward with confidence in knowing that continued artistic expression is his legacy. His show includes bold color choice and composition through paintings and mixed media sculpture.

