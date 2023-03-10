Retired high school teacher Peter Vince (pointing at photo) talks about his drone photo of the Port of Toledo Shipyard with Casey Felton. Both Vince and Felton have photos in a new exhibit opening today at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront. (Photo by Steve Card)
Photographic images taken both by today’s drones and by cameras of days gone by are on exhibit today (Friday), March 10, at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront.
Retired high school teacher Peter Vince is guest curator for the invitational exhibit — Lincoln County 400’ — with James Nelson of McMinnville assisting with the educational panels on display. Local drone photographers Casey Felton, Jon Zagel, Colin Park and Nevin Sjostrom joined Vince in providing images of their drone photography for the exhibit. Vince selected the artists.
The exhibit juxtaposes drone photos of Lincoln County, taken by the five local photographers, with historic aerial photos taken from the Lincoln County Historical Society’s archives. “It’s going to be a unique mix of history, art, landscape art and geography,” said Felton, a videographer for the News-Times.
Felton encourages the community to visit the Heritage Center show and attend Friday’s free open house. “It’s an opportunity to see photos by local artists, and a chance to learn from drone pilots,” Felton said, noting this will be the first physical gallery show to display his work.
“The show is a chance to learn from pilots who are on the forefront of the technology.” His video “teaser” of the exhibit can be viewed at oregoncoasthistory.org.
When Vince retired in 2016 after 28 years teaching for the Lincoln County School District — including 20 years teaching photography and videography at Toledo High School — he bought a drone. “Bud Shoemake at the Port of Toledo had earlier obtained a drone for the port, and the students at Toledo High School used it to document the port’s wooden boat festival,” he said. Vince’s first drone was a Phantom 4 DJI; now he primarily uses a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.
Recently, on a whim, he suggested the idea of a drone photo exhibit to Susan Tissot, executive director of the Lincoln County Historical Society, which operates the Heritage Center. Tissot liked the idea and suggested adding historic photos from the society’s archives, and the exhibit went forward.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires drones remain in the pilot’s visual line of sight and cannot be flown more than 400 feet above ground level, hence the title of the exhibit. Vince said he typically flies his drone 100 to 200 feet high — “higher than that, the image gets more abstract,” he said. “The view from 400 feet is “close, palpable, familiar and slightly strange.”
Vince worked on setting up the exhibit with Tissot and Nelson, as well as with Megan Miller-Morgan, an assistant at the history center.
“The intention for the exhibit is to show the creative aerial photos that can result from piloting drones within the 400-foot height limitation, specifically within Lincoln County,” said Nelson, who coordinated the exhibit installation. “The exhibit panels discuss drone technology and FAA regulations while presenting artist statements about their photographic work and the unique challenges of this new format.”
An additional aspect of the new exhibit is its partnership with the county school district. Vince talked with the district’s directors of secondary and elementary education to see if a few teachers could work with the Heritage Center to develop a curriculum to go with the exhibit. As a result, social studies and language arts teacher Samantha Murray from Newport High School is working to develop curriculum, and Tissot said school field trips are anticipated.
“One of Susan’s goals is to have greater connection between the history center and the school district,” said Vince, who is vice chair of the school board and works with students through the ASPIRE program, which helps high school seniors get ready for college. Vince said Majalise Tolan, incoming school district superintendent and current director of secondary education, is “very much in support of developing partnerships within the community.”
Three teachers will receive stipends to produce language arts and social studies curriculum lesson plans related to the drone show, Tissot said, noting funding will be provided by both LCSD and the historical society.
“Our goal is to continue to reach a new audience with each of our programs,” Tissot added. “We are trying to diversify what we do in the hopes of providing programs of interest.”
The drone art exhibit is in the Galley Gallery at the Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, with a free opening reception today (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m.
