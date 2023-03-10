Photographic images taken both by today’s drones and by cameras of days gone by are on exhibit today (Friday), March 10, at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront.

Retired high school teacher Peter Vince is guest curator for the invitational exhibit — Lincoln County 400’ — with James Nelson of McMinnville assisting with the educational panels on display. Local drone photographers Casey Felton, Jon Zagel, Colin Park and Nevin Sjostrom joined Vince in providing images of their drone photography for the exhibit. Vince selected the artists.

