The 36th annual commercial wine competition at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival is in the books, with Bellingar Estates winery of Newberg taking the Joseph H. Swafford Best of Show award for its 2019 Pinot Noir.

Results of the competition, which awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, can be found at www.newportchamber.org under “wine competitions.” This year’s judging took place Feb. 4 and 5 at the Best Western Agate Beach, with five judges doing blind tasting of the 149 entries.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.