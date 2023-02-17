The 36th annual commercial wine competition at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival is in the books, with Bellingar Estates winery of Newberg taking the Joseph H. Swafford Best of Show award for its 2019 Pinot Noir.
Results of the competition, which awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, can be found at www.newportchamber.org under “wine competitions.” This year’s judging took place Feb. 4 and 5 at the Best Western Agate Beach, with five judges doing blind tasting of the 149 entries.
Joseph Swafford, who with his wife, Christina, operated the Champagne Patio restaurant and wine shop in Newport for 30 years before their retirement, founded the commercial wine competition after the festival’s ninth year, at the urging of Evan Boone, a local attorney. The competition had been known as the longest continuous wine competition in the Northwest before COVID shut it down for a year.
Swafford is pleased that the competition continues to attract a strong showing, which this year totaled 149 wines. Its all-time record of wines entered stands at 186.
Swafford said he started attending the festival in 1982, after he and his wife moved to Newport the previous fall. This year he will be at his 41st festival.
“Having the wine shop, it was a natural for us to get involved,” he said. “We offered several food items at our booth the first year, and soon got involved with wine. After a while we ceased having a booth and joined the festival committee, and Evan and I started the commercial competition.”
Swafford has filled the role of moderator at the competition ever since its founding. As moderator, he brings together a five-judge panel for evaluating the wine flights — selections of wine that share something in common.
“After each flight is judged, I poll the judges, moderate the discussion, and take down their scores,” he explained. “I encourage dialogue among the judges. I’m sort of like a master of ceremonies.”
With the completion of this year’s competition, Swafford has started looking for someone to step into his role. “I feel at my age that my palate is wearing out,” he said with a laugh, noting he is in his 80s. “It’s time to retire.”
That will be hard for someone who has been involved with wine throughout his adult life.
“It’s his passion,” said Bobbi Price, festival manager. “He selects the judges — many of whom have been participating for more than 30 years. He’s been at every Newport Seafood and Wine Festival since 1982 and every commercial wine judging since he founded it 36 years ago.
“He cares deeply about the competition,” she concluded.
