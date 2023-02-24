The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop for Lincoln County employers on Thursday, March 2, to explain the new OregonSaves and Paid Leave Oregon programs.

This workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the OCCC North County Center, located at 3788 SE High School Drive in Lincoln City. People will also be able to attend online via Zoom.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.