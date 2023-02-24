The Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop for Lincoln County employers on Thursday, March 2, to explain the new OregonSaves and Paid Leave Oregon programs.
This workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the OCCC North County Center, located at 3788 SE High School Drive in Lincoln City. People will also be able to attend online via Zoom.
Beginning July 31, Oregon businesses without an existing workplace retirement savings option will be required to facilitate OregonSaves, Oregon’s retirement savings program. OregonSaves ensures Oregonians have a simple and convenient way to save for their future at work. The program is free for employers and is easy to facilitate. Learn more at oregonsaves.com.
This hybrid presentation will provide a detailed overview of the OregonSaves program, including how to register your business before the deadline, followed by time to answer questions from the audience.
Paid Leave Oregon
Paid Leave Oregon is a new program that allows individuals to take paid time off for many of life’s most important moments that impact their families and their health and safety. This presentation is an opportunity for small businesses to learn more about the Paid Leave Oregon program. The virtual webinar will include a 20-minute overview presentation by a member of the Paid Leave Oregon team, followed by time for questions and answers.
