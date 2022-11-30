With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Newport will be collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16, to benefit My Safe Place domestic shelter. The organization is specifically asking for coats, blankets, gloves, and hats in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by the following locations in Newport to drop off donations:
• Windermere West Coast Properties, 914 SW Coast Highway, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Roby’s Furniture and Appliance, 5111 N. Coast Highway, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St., open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal online at helpsharethewarmth.com
“Our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities, and Share the Warmth is a prime example of that. We look forward to collaborating with the community each year in order to help our neighbors,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “I’m always amazed by the generosity this campaign inspires and proud of the ways we come together to take care of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.