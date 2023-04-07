walmart-grand-re-opening

A grand reopening celebration at the Newport Walmart store will take place on Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m. (News-Times photo)

Renovations are winding up at the Newport Walmart store, and a grand reopening celebration has been set for Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

During the celebration, Walmart will underscore its commitment to the Newport community by giving donations to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Children’s Advocacy Center, Friends of Parks and Recreation and the Lincoln County School District. Local vendors will also be in attendance to distribute food and prizes, and the Newport community is invited to come out and celebrate with Walmart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.