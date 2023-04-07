Renovations are winding up at the Newport Walmart store, and a grand reopening celebration has been set for Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m.
During the celebration, Walmart will underscore its commitment to the Newport community by giving donations to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, Children’s Advocacy Center, Friends of Parks and Recreation and the Lincoln County School District. Local vendors will also be in attendance to distribute food and prizes, and the Newport community is invited to come out and celebrate with Walmart.
It was more than 30 years ago — in mid-1992 — that Walmart broke ground for its store at 160 NW 25th St. in Newport. The store first opened its doors to the public with a grand opening celebration on Jan. 5, 1993.
This store underwent a previous renovation project in 2012, when the layout and design was updated, including a full line of groceries and a wide assortment of new products and services.
This latest renovation brings a new pharmacy, an updated store layout, expanded grocery offerings, refreshed front entrance and checkout areas, new signage, ceilings and concrete floors throughout the store, and more.
Going bagless
Also happening this month, the Newport Walmart store is going bagless, as are other Walmart locations around the state. This will begin on April 18.
This change is being made in an effort to eliminate waste in Oregon by removing plastic carryout bags from all stores for checkout and pickup.
“Eliminating single-use bags aligns our stores with the Oregon values of a sustainable community,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability. “We are committed to making the sustainable choice accessible and convenient for Oregonians, so that together we can reduce waste every day.”
Stores began rolling out new, Walmart-branded reusable bags in October 2022 to ensure customers have a selection of quality, easy-to-reuse bags for their shopping trips.
To encourage their transition away from single-use bags, Walmart has improved the placement of reusable bags in stores, developed new bag designs, and adjusted checkout lines to accommodate more reusable bags.
Delivery will continue to utilize paper bags, and stores will continue providing single-use bags in areas that prevent food contamination, or as required by law.
