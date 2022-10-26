If your automatic garage doors open to the grinding rattle and bang of a medieval castle gate, it’s time for a $95 winter tune-up from Pelican Garage Doors.

The “Winter Garage Door Tune-Up” is designed to extend the lives of hard-working automatic garage doors, which are typically devastated by harsh coast weather. After all, the last thing a homeowner needs is the unexpected failure of an automatic door, stuck half-open in the middle of a rainstorm!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.