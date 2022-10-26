If your automatic garage doors open to the grinding rattle and bang of a medieval castle gate, it’s time for a $95 winter tune-up from Pelican Garage Doors.
The “Winter Garage Door Tune-Up” is designed to extend the lives of hard-working automatic garage doors, which are typically devastated by harsh coast weather. After all, the last thing a homeowner needs is the unexpected failure of an automatic door, stuck half-open in the middle of a rainstorm!
“Metal doors rust and buckle, wooden ones grow heavy with moisture and out of balance, and outer seals disintegrate, letting moisture and pests into your home,” explained Derek Jacobson, who shares the fast-growing Pelican Garage Doors business with his partner and office-manager wife, Lisa. “Eventually, hardware and springs fail, rollers wear out and cables break under tension.”
In dry-weather areas, garage doors may last indefinitely with occasional care. But at the Oregon coast, the life expectancy of an automatic garage door may be as few as 10 years without preventative service.
To stop this inescapable wear and tear, there is a simple, $95 solution: the Pelican “Winter Garage Door Tune-Up.” The affordable, one-stop service includes a comprehensive garage door inspection to locate and repair loose or missing hardware, balance-testing the doors and springs, and lubrication of all springs, bearings and rollers. Finally, all garage door safety features are inspected, including sensors and “force settings” designed to prevent injury or harm to your vehicle by a closing door.
Why is this important?
“The littlest things can throw a door off — rollers wear out, wheels fall off, springs and cables rust and break under tension,” said Jacobson, who calls garage door openers “a feat of modern engineering” worthy of a place with indoor plumbing and electric lights.
Pelican Garage Doors has earned more than 40 “5-Star” reviews on Google, a remarkable achievement that Lisa Jacobson credits to the company’s “One Stop” service.
“We’re always prepared to make any repair on the spot,” said Lisa, who is busy dispatching her field-tech husband on calls. “If you call us, we fix it the same day.”
It’s the same for installation — free on-site quotes on new garage doors are delivered the same day, “on the spot.”
Business has doubled since the couple opened their warehouse and shop in Lincoln City, from which they serve all of Lincoln and Tillamook counties. Because of the fast growth, Pelican Garage Doors is looking for a key employee — someone who can learn this interesting and secure trade from the garage-door master, Derek. If that person is you, or you know somebody who is eyeing the future, call Pelican Garage Doors right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.