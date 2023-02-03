The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism.
Funds were awarded to develop and refine skills, systems, structures and strategies to help the awardee successfully fulfill its mission and achieve outcomes that are more impactful. All projects being funded by this program must be completed by Dec. 31.
“These grants directly support destination marketing and management organizations and tribal entities who are working every day on a range of improvements,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon, “from enhanced accessibility and inclusion for all travelers to fostering sustainable travel that can even enhance the geographical character of a place, from its environment and culture to its heritage and the well-being of residents. We’re excited to see what our awardees are able to accomplish collectively to help inspire travel and uplift Oregon communities in the year ahead.”
Preference for Travel Oregon’s Capacity and Small Project Grants was given to proposals that focused on capacity building, as Travel Oregon believes capacity building funds provide an opportunity for awardees to set the organizational foundation to successfully move future projects forward.
The Capacity and Small Grant Project awardees in Lincoln County are:
• City of Lincoln City ($20,000);
• Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce ($20,000);
• Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce ($33,190);
• Waldport Chamber of Commerce ($17,550);
• Yachats Chamber of Commerce ($20,000).
With this grant money, each of these Lincoln County organizations will partner with Wheel the World to conduct an accessibility assessment of local tourism businesses, receive accessibility training through Wheel the World Academy and have viable tourism businesses listed on WheeltheWorld.com. In addition, professional development will continue through attendance at the 2023 TravelAbility Conference. And in Yachats, a trail wheelchair will be purchased for free rentals.
