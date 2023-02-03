The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism.

Funds were awarded to develop and refine skills, systems, structures and strategies to help the awardee successfully fulfill its mission and achieve outcomes that are more impactful. All projects being funded by this program must be completed by Dec. 31. 

