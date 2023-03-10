The total estimate of Oregon job vacancies hit a record level of about 104,000 in 2022, increasing 7 percent from the previous record seen in 2021 (97,000).

In 2022, the number of job vacancies was 82 percent above the level in 2019, at the end of a long economic expansion and just before the onset of the pandemic. Amid the rapid job recovery and growth that took place in 2022, employers were hiring for a wide variety of jobs; they reported vacancies across 435 different occupations.  

