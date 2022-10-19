You may already know that waiting to claim Social Security benefits can result in higher monthly payments. However, there are lesser-known ways to maximize your benefits, some of which depend on your marital status.
To best understand the choices for maximizing your Social Security retirement income benefits, here is a review of the retirement benefit options:
1. The Worker Benefit: This is the benefit you receive based on your own personal earnings history, and for which you become eligible after 40 quarters of work.
2. The Spousal Benefit: This is the benefit paid to your spouse. For non-working spouses, this is 50 percent of the working spouse’s benefit. For working spouses, it is the greater of the benefit earned from their earnings or 50 percent of the worker’s benefit.
3. The Survivor Benefit: This is the benefit paid to the surviving spouse, which is paid at a rate equal to the greater of their own current benefit, or, depending on the widow or widower’s age, up to 100 percent of the deceased spouse’s current benefit. 1
The simplest strategy for maximizing your Social Security benefit is to wait to reach age 70 before beginning to take benefits. By waiting until age 70 to receive benefits, your monthly payments may increase by 24 percent, not including any cost-of-living increases that may be added to this amount. 2
Considering these three choices can help maximize your Social Security benefits. Contact us to discuss what the best option is for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.