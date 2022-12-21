When Pattie Long’s mother purchased Depoe Bay’s Chowder Bowl restaurant in the late 1990s, the business was already an institution with a loyal following. Back in the ’90s, the Chowder Bowl had already served customers for nearly 50 years.
“People loved the chowder and the rest of the menu, and they kept coming back,” Pattie said.
Pattie and her husband, Robert, purchased the restaurant in 2004. In the intervening 19 years, the Longs shepherded the Chowder Bowl through unprecedented challenges — notably the Great Recession and the pandemic.
“If I had known how risky owning a restaurant is,” Robert said, “I would never have touched it with a 10-foot pole.” Despite the risk, and the remarkable economic crises they endured, the restaurant thrived. Asked how they did it, Pattie and Robert replied in unison, “Blood, sweat, and tears. Lots of tears.”
But there’s more to their success. “I think the longevity of the restaurant has helped,” Robert said. “And we’ve been careful to continue to encourage its evolution without changing too much. Regarding the menu, we’ve kept the best, and changed the rest. We’ve never changed the recipe for the chowder, for example, and we still sell the same fish and chips our customers love. We also keep making our popular 1/3-pound Station Burger, still featuring sautéed onions and mushrooms, plus cheese and bacon.”
A beloved menu is a powerful draw, but another attraction that hasn’t changed at the Chowder Bowl is the large-scale model train that follows a track around the interior of the establishment. “In the 19 years we’ve owned the restaurant, we’ve probably had to replace that locomotive a dozen times,” Robert said. “It runs all the time.”
“When the train isn’t running,” Pattie added, “it’s not the children who complain. It’s the older men.”
The train has been a fixture at the restaurant since before the Longs bought it, and before Pattie’s mother, Pat, bought the restaurant.
Generational change
As of January 2023, the locomotive will welcome another new engineer. Aaron Paulsen, Pattie and Robert’s son, is purchasing the restaurant at the start of the new year, with his partner, Chamet Jackson.
Aaron has run the restaurant for the past few years and already made his mark on the operation, opening a full bar inside the Chowder Bowl for the first time. The restaurant also offers a number of fettuccine dishes that weren’t on the menu years ago.
Asked how his parents managed to navigate traumas like the recession and the pandemic while keeping the Chowder Bowl a successful restaurant, he said, “They’ve been awesome. “They just kept grinding it out.”
Robert says he’s not surprised that Aaron was interested in buying the restaurant and carrying on the family tradition, even in a challenging business like a restaurant, here in the coast’s starkly seasonal market.
“A lot of it has to do with his personality,” Robert said. “It’s what he’s so good at — connecting with customers. The restaurant fits him like a glove.”
Local chowder lovers can take heart, secure in the knowledge their favorite meals will be around for quite some time. A fourth generation of potential restaurateurs is already waiting in the wings.
Aaron and Chamet, and their 6-year-old daughter, Abbigayle, welcomed a new addition to their family Dec. 3; Dane Matthew Paulsen was born at 7:31 a.m., less than 24 hours after his mother, Chamet, postponed a visit to the maternity ward to pose with her family for a photograph for this feature, in front of the restaurant. It would be hard to imagine a truer expression of family business ownership and dedication.
Support from the SBDC
If the new owners are taking on a lot — an expanded family and their own restaurant business — as they move into the new year, they at least know they’re not alone. Pattie and Robert say they stand ready to answer questions and provide guidance, if asked. And, the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College is there for them, too. Both Pattie and Chamet are graduates of the SBDC’s Small Business Management Program.
Pattie took the program from 2005-2007, with Ron Spisso.
“Ron helped us so much,” Pattie said. “Back then, I didn’t know anything about running a business except the pen-and-paper recordkeeping I had done with my child care business. Ron helped me immensely. He helped me computerize my records — and probably pulled all his hair out the time I erased all my files without having ever created backups. But I learned from every experience.”
“Ron also taught us lessons we still talk about today,” Robert said. “We remember his lecture about how our business finances have four ways in, and four ways out. And also his credo, ‘Save your pennies, and your dollars will grow.’”
Ron Spisso officially retired from the SBDC a few years ago, but still regularly talks with many of his past clients. In 2022, he began advising for a few businesses in Benton County, too.
All aboard for chowder
The Chowder Bowl is located across from the sea wall at 40 Hihway 101 in Depoe Bay, 541-765-2300. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College provides no-cost, confidential, one-on-one business advising all across Lincoln County. Learn more at oregoncoast.edu/sad or call 541-994-4166.
