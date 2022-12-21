When markets fall, it’s easy to forget that downtrends are part of the investing cycle. With the recent volatility, we want to review three common terms that you may be hearing that describe today’s financial markets.

The first term is “pullback,” the mildest form of a drop in the markets. A pullback is a market dip of 5 to 10 percent after a peak. Pullbacks are usually very short term and are normal adjustments to an investment cycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.