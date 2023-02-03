The board of directors of Oregon Coast Bank announced recently that Teri Stafford has been promoted to the position of vice president/controller. Stafford, a key member of the bank’s accounting and operations team for more than 10 years, already started in her new position.
After attending Newport High School, Stafford began her local banking career more than 45 years ago, when she got a job at The Bank of Newport. As a proof operator in the bank’s bookkeeping department, she was encouraged and inspired by Fred Postlewait, who eventually became president of that institution. As the bank grew (as part of West Coast Bank), Stafford rose through the accounting ranks and enjoyed a 35-year career.
Yet when that bank was eventually obtained by Columbia Bank, Stafford longed to return to her roots as a community banker. Ironically, it was her original mentor, Postlewait, who went on to become Oregon Coast Bank’s founding president and chief executive officer, who offered her the opportunity to join OCB 10 years ago.
Stafford’s roots in the area run deep. She is part of the fourth generation of six generations in her family to call Lincoln County home. She and her husband, Randy, are longtime Newport homeowners. The Stafford’s daughter, Danielle Holland, followed in her mother’s banking footsteps as a part of the Oregon Coast Bank team.
In her spare time, Stafford is known as a voracious knitter who regularly gives away her work to those less fortunate. However, voracious may be an understatement — 30 people (including 23 needy children) received new hats knitted by her during the last month alone.
“Teri is committed to our bank, our customers and our community,” said Lance Nunn, Oregon Coast Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Her experience, expertise and leadership have been essential to Oregon Coast Bank’s growth. She’s highly qualified to become our controller, and we’re very pleased that she has accepted the promotion.”
Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Toledo and Waldport. Originally founded when 115 coastal families pooled their resources to bring a locally owned and operated financial institution to the central coast, the bank’s total assets now exceed $400 million. Oregon Coast Bank has received considerable media attention for its commitment to the communities it serves, having lent more than a billion dollars to coastal families and businesses over the past 20 years.
