The board of directors of Oregon Coast Bank announced recently that Teri Stafford has been promoted to the position of vice president/controller. Stafford, a key member of the bank’s accounting and operations team for more than 10 years, already started in her new position.

After attending Newport High School, Stafford began her local banking career more than 45 years ago, when she got a job at The Bank of Newport. As a proof operator in the bank’s bookkeeping department, she was encouraged and inspired by Fred Postlewait, who eventually became president of that institution. As the bank grew (as part of West Coast Bank), Stafford rose through the accounting ranks and enjoyed a 35-year career.

