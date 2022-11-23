The Samaritan Physical Rehabilitation departments serving Lincoln County residents welcome a new speech-language therapist to their team, Kayla Murchison, MS, SLP-CF.

Murchison, who will see patients in Lincoln City and Newport, said she is very happy to have found a second career focused on helping people. Her first, decade-long career was as a government contractor working mostly alone on a computer. While she enjoyed the work, a company-wide layoff gave her the opportunity to re-evaluate her career choice. She loves language and once shadowed a speech-language pathologist, which gave her the spark to return to college to study this field.

