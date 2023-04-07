Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Duke has joined Samaritan Health Services through a collaboration with Synergy Health Partners. Duke is part of a team of orthopedic surgeons who see patients at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Coastal Clinic, increasing access to quality orthopedic care.

Duke earned a bachelor’s degree at Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, and a medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he completed residency training. He completed a fellowship in joint replacement at Colorado Joint Replacement.

