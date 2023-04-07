Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Duke has joined Samaritan Health Services through a collaboration with Synergy Health Partners. Duke is part of a team of orthopedic surgeons who see patients at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Coastal Clinic, increasing access to quality orthopedic care.
Duke earned a bachelor’s degree at Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, and a medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he completed residency training. He completed a fellowship in joint replacement at Colorado Joint Replacement.
Duke specializes in total and partial hip and knee replacements, as well as minimally invasive surgery and non-operative treatments for arthritis. He was inspired to practice medicine by helping at his father’s veterinary clinic.
“Surgery and treatments were very familiar to me, but I decided to focus my efforts on human health care,” Duke said. “It’s a better fit for me.”
He appreciates how medical advances make a difference for his patients.
“We are able to make such dramatic improvements in patients’ lives with the services we now offer,” he said.
Duke participates in international medical mission trips. Away from the office, he enjoys playing and listening to music, cycling and skiing.
“I like tinkering in the garage with my tractors and doing woodworking and welding projects,” he said.
Duke can be reached at Samaritan Coastal Clinic at 541-557-6477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.