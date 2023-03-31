Those who look to the spring with anticipation of a fresh new start, or learning new things to help a small business or career, take a look at the lineup of workshops coming to Lincoln County this season from the Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC). For complete details, including times, prices, and registration, visit oregoncoastbusiness.com and click on the workshops link, or call 541-994-4166.
“We are proud to bring back two robust workshops — Basics and ‘Tips and Tricks’ — on Microsoft Excel this term,” said Dave Price, with OCCC’s office of engagement. “Just about all of us could use a refresher on this fundamental application that touches so many aspects of a business’ operation.” Excel Level One will be offered on Wednesday, April 5, and Level 2: Tips and Tricks will be offered on Wednesday, April 19.
The term will also offer longtime SBDC business advisor Wendy Ludwig’s powerful “Starting a Business in Lincoln County” workshop — a valuable experience for anyone considering jumping into the world of business ownership on the Oregon coast. That workshop is set for Tuesday, April 4, in Newport.
Also back by popular demand is Aaron Nobles, traveling from Washington to deliver his engaging “Google Business Profile” course, which he’s been working to expand from earlier iterations. Once known as “Google My Business,” effective management and use of your Google Business Profile is crucial to keeping your business in front of new customers and relevant to search engines. His class will run two Mondays, April 17 and 24, in Lincoln City.
And there’s more on tap. SBDC Director Gregory Price will present his own workshop on “Disaster Planning and Resiliency,” working with a guide that he helped the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network adapt from a similar resource created in Vermont. That course is coming May 18.
This term marks another first for the SBDC — three foundational business workshops delivered in person, entirely in Spanish. The topics include how to start a business, recordkeeping requirements and financial literacy. All three workshops will be delivered in Lincoln City on April 6 and 7 by Carlos Mendoza, a business advisor and instructor already working with clients at SBDCs at Clackamas and Columbia Gorge community colleges.
