Those who look to the spring with anticipation of a fresh new start, or learning new things to help a small business or career, take a look at the lineup of workshops coming to Lincoln County this season from the Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC). For complete details, including times, prices, and registration, visit oregoncoastbusiness.com and click on the workshops link, or call 541-994-4166.  

“We are proud to bring back two robust workshops — Basics and ‘Tips and Tricks’ — on Microsoft Excel this term,” said Dave Price, with OCCC’s office of engagement. “Just about all of us could use a refresher on this fundamental application that touches so many aspects of a business’ operation.” Excel Level One will be offered on Wednesday, April 5, and Level 2: Tips and Tricks will be offered on Wednesday, April 19.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.