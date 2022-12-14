The coastal office of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice achieved level four in the nationwide program called “We Honor Veterans,” once again demonstrating its commitment to providing quality end-of-life care to military veterans.

“We know how important it is for veterans to receive compassionate care that is responsive to their unique needs,” said Theresa Karlik, RN, interim director of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. “This program sets guidelines and expectations that help us to achieve best care practices for our patients who are veterans.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.