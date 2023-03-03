Samaritan-Employee-of-the-Year

Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital Employee of the Year Joe Cappelleri, center, poses with Manager Jennifer Miller and Vice President of Patient Services Sam Jones.

Despite being a relative newcomer to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Physical Therapist Joe Cappelleri has had a noticeable impact on patients and colleagues, earning him the hospital’s 2022 Employee of the Year Award.

Cappelleri has worked at Samaritan Physical Rehab – Newport since October 2021. He came with more than two decades of experience and an obvious love of his profession and patients. When prompted, he talks enthusiastically about educating patients to the workings of their bodies and reasons certain treatments are helpful. His primary areas of expertise include orthopedic, sports and spinal rehab.

