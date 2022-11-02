Cristina Tamayo, a registered nurse at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, has received the Oregon Outstanding Nurse Preceptor Award, joining an elite group of just 14 nurses across the state to be honored this year by the Oregon Center for Nursing.
Tamayo and the other outstanding preceptors from Oregon hospitals — large and small, rural and urban — were recognized at a virtual event earlier this year. They were celebrated for supporting Oregon’s nursing workforce in their critical role as nurse preceptor, even during unprecedented challenges and workforce shortages.
“Nurse preceptors play a vital role in health care organizations,” said Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing. “We are proud to be able to honor the incredible work of Oregon’s nurse preceptors.”
Nurse preceptors are a key part of successful onboarding and retention of new nursing staff. They support student learning, onboard experienced nurses new to the organization and help newly graduated nurses transition into practice.
The nomination for Tamayo stated, “Often, when starting somewhere new, it can be so overwhelming. Cristina is systematic in her preceptor style, making learning that much easier. She is encouraging and supportive during the learning process. She is patient and kind to her patients and her co-workers. Her knowledge and professionalism make co-workers feel comfortable asking questions or for help to problem-solve issues.”
Tamayo joined Samaritan Health Services in 2008 as an obstetrics technician at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. In 2013 she became a registered nurse and transferred to the Lincoln City hospital, providing care in the medical/surgical unit before transferring to the intensive care unit.
