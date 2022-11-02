outstanding-nurse-preceptor-Tamayo_Cristina

Cristina Tamayo, a registered nurse at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, has received the Oregon Outstanding Nurse Preceptor Award, joining an elite group of just 14 nurses across the state to be honored this year by the Oregon Center for Nursing.

Tamayo and the other outstanding preceptors from Oregon hospitals — large and small, rural and urban — were recognized at a virtual event earlier this year. They were celebrated for supporting Oregon’s nursing workforce in their critical role as nurse preceptor, even during unprecedented challenges and workforce shortages.

