samaritan-nurse-podcast-Vasquez

Cameron Vasquez, RN, takes a moment out of a recent busy night in Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Emergency Department to pose for a photo in one of the ED exam rooms.

Remember your younger years when you struggled to find your path in life? Cameron Vasquez, RN, certainly does because he’s only a few months out of college and heading to a lifelong career in nursing, thanks to a strong education/workforce development collaborative in Lincoln County.

On the podcast, “All In: Student Pathways Forward,” Vasquez recalls holding down three jobs to pay the bills, which left little time for his personal life. He tells about applying for nursing school at Oregon Coast Community College — and disappointingly being turned down. When he was finally accepted, he worked hard, studied long hours, graduated and immediately returned to the books again, so he could pass the state nursing board examination and begin working in his new profession at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Emergency Department.

