Samaritan Health Services has earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer designation, a designation it is proud to have received every year since 2017.
“We take a lot of pride in being an inclusive employer,” said Samaritan Health Services President and CEO Doug Boysen. “Veterans are highly skilled and often find success working in health care as biomedical engineers, nurses, medical assistants and information systems developers and analysts.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.
Samaritan Health Services will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. To learn more about careers at Samaritan, visit samhealth.org/Careers.
