A video series called “Oregon Odd Jobs,” is being produced by SAIF, Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ comp insurance company. Two coastal organizations are featured in the series.

SAIF, Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ comp insurance company, visited workplaces across the state to create a new YouTube series, “Oregon Odd Jobs.” The series showcases uniquely Oregon jobs and how they’re done safely.  

“While safety is everyone’s responsibility, we all go about it differently depending on the job we do,” said SAIF safety consultant Dawn Jacobs. “Oregon Odd Jobs highlights the weird and wonderful while giving us a look at how Oregonians stay safe.” 

