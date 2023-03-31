SAIF, Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ comp insurance company, visited workplaces across the state to create a new YouTube series, “Oregon Odd Jobs.” The series showcases uniquely Oregon jobs and how they’re done safely.
“While safety is everyone’s responsibility, we all go about it differently depending on the job we do,” said SAIF safety consultant Dawn Jacobs. “Oregon Odd Jobs highlights the weird and wonderful while giving us a look at how Oregonians stay safe.”
Among other things, the videos teach how these businesses find safety success as they combat complacency, stay alert to surrounding hazards, keep up with safety innovations, and put safety redundancies in place.
The first three episodes featured Homestead Log Homes in Central Point, Oregon Potato Company in Boardman, and Oaks Park Amusement Park in Portland. Host Corey Jenkins, SAIF’s creative services supervisor, tries his hand at building log homes, grinding potatoes, and inspecting roller coasters.
The series subsequently features two coastal organizations — the Lincoln City Glass Center and the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
At Lincoln City Glass Center, owner and founder Kelly Howard showed Jenkins how to blow one of their famous glass floats while staying safe on the job. In Newport, Oregon Coast Aquarium mammologist Megan Pros, environmental health and safety manager Patricia Howe, and aquarist Abby Henderson walked Jenkins through the care and feeding of the aquarium’s many animals. Both episodes of the series are available online at saif.com/oddjobs.
SAIF will publish new episodes every two weeks. Subscribe to SAIF’s YouTube page for future episodes and other safety-related videos (https://www.youtube.com/@SAIFCorporation/playlists)
About SAIF
SAIF is Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company. Since 1914, it focused on taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit saif.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.