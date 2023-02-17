The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department and the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) recently announced the first emergency housing site for Project Turnkey 2.0, the second iteration of the state-funded grant program administered by OCF, aiming to increase the state’s supply of emergency and transitional housing.

Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers (Helping Hands) was awarded $977,000 in Project Turnkey 2.0 grant funding to complete the final phase of renovation to a building donated by the city of Lincoln City in 2019 for the purpose of creating emergency shelter and transitional housing.  

