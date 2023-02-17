The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department and the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) recently announced the first emergency housing site for Project Turnkey 2.0, the second iteration of the state-funded grant program administered by OCF, aiming to increase the state’s supply of emergency and transitional housing.
Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers (Helping Hands) was awarded $977,000 in Project Turnkey 2.0 grant funding to complete the final phase of renovation to a building donated by the city of Lincoln City in 2019 for the purpose of creating emergency shelter and transitional housing.
“These services are so vital in every community when addressing the needs of those that are experiencing homelessness,” said Alan Evans, founder and president of Helping Hands, “It is because of partnerships that we are able to bring this facility to Lincoln City.”
Helping Hands will renovate the property to create both emergency shelter space and longer-term transitional housing units. When complete, the “Lincoln City HOPE Center at the LeRoy Benham campus” will provide 69 beds, including 12-14 emergency beds and 55 transitional housing in-dormitory-style rooms for three to four people per room. There are also two rooms for participants with children.
The total cost of renovation is estimated at $1.9 million, with the remaining $600,000 is provided through a zero percent interest loan over 20 years from the city of Lincoln City, and $325,000 in grants from foundations.
