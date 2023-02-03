Eric Sherman demonstrates the technique to bend conduit for use in electrical installations. Sherman is the primary instructor in Newport for the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program, which trains people to become licensed journeyman electricians. (Photos by Steve Card)
Although they work with a licensed electrical contractor by day, those who are part of the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program also attend a three-hour class, twice each week, where they learn electrical theory and more.
Eric Sherman demonstrates the technique to bend conduit for use in electrical installations. Sherman is the primary instructor in Newport for the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program, which trains people to become licensed journeyman electricians. (Photos by Steve Card)
Although they work with a licensed electrical contractor by day, those who are part of the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program also attend a three-hour class, twice each week, where they learn electrical theory and more.
Anyone who has tried to hire a contractor for a home or business project in recent years knows that the number of people working in the trades is not keeping up with the demand for their services. And it has become even more apparent recently that in addition to needing more people to fill those industry jobs, that type of work can also offer a lucrative career for anyone who decides to pursue it.
One such area where workers are in high demand is in the electrical field. What some people may not realize is that there is a program here on the coast, with a satellite office in Newport, that has been training up journeymen electricians for decades.
It’s called the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program, and its main headquarters is located in the Coos Bay area. The program is overseen by the Pacific Inside Electrical JATC — JATC is an acronym for Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. Pacific Inside Electrical JATC is jointly operated by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 932 and the Oregon Pacific-Cascade Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The committee is comprised of equal numbers of members from labor and management, dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and high-quality apprenticeship training program on the Oregon coast.
The two training facilities in Coos Bay and Newport serve as hubs for both apprenticeship classes and continuing education courses for licensed Oregon electricians to maintain their licensing requirements.
The primary instructor in the Newport office is Eric Sherman, who himself came up through the program.
“I actually was an apprentice myself,” Sherman said. “I started it in late 2005 and I completed it in 2010. Shortly after that I was asked if I would be interested in becoming a classroom instructor for the program that I had just completed, and I’ve been doing the ever since.” He has been teaching for more than a dozen years.
Sherman pointed out that this program, like other trade apprenticeship programs, is unique in that people work and train at the same time. “It’s not like an internship, it’s not like college,” he said. “You don’t pay any money, you basically get a job. You get paid, and apprentices are under the direct supervision of a licensed, journey-level electrician. And on top of that, they also go to class a couple nights a week throughout their apprenticeship as well to learn all the textbook stuff.”
There are three programs offered. “Our most popular one is what we call an inside electrician, which is what most people are thinking of when you say an electrician,” Sherman said. “Once they’ve completed their apprenticeship and passed their state journeyman license test, they’re licensed to do basically any and all electrical work — low voltage to high voltage and everything in between.” In order to complete the program, a person must have 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, plus 900 classroom hours. Overall, that works out to about four to five years, said Sherman. “We’ve also got a three-year program for specializing in low-voltage and telecommunication, and we’ve got a two-year program that focuses strictly on residential wiring.”
Sherman said he was living on the south coast when he first learned of the apprenticeship program.
“I just saw an ad in the newspaper advertising the apprenticeship program for electrical,” he said. “I lived way down in Brookings at the time — our jurisdiction covers that area. So I applied to the program, got in and they wound up hiring me on with a contractor that was way up here, working at GP in Toledo at the time, so I just up and moved.
“Our jurisdiction covers the Oregon coast basically from the Lincoln County-Tillamook County line all the way down to the California-Oregon border,” added Sherman. “But our main areas that everybody is mostly working in are up here in Lincoln County and down in Coos County. That’s where our two training centers are at and the bulk of our apprentices and journeymen are usually employed.”
There is probably an average of around 100 people who apply for the program each year, and of those, maybe around 10 are accepted. To get into the program, people must first submit an application and then take an aptitude test. If they get through that process, the next step is to appear before an interview committee, which is comprised of 50-50 labor and management representatives. “We bring all of those applicants that have made it that far and we interview them,” Sherman said. “We take all that stuff into consideration … and that forms our final list.”
Sherman said with the Pacific Inside Electrical Apprenticeship program, “the training is really what sets us head and shoulders above any other kind of electrical apprenticeship programs out there. We go through electrical theory, all sorts of hands-on application stuff and then of course we’ve got textbook work, and a lot of it is pretty advanced. There’s some pretty advanced things you’ve got to know to be an electrician, so we spend a lot of time on the classroom stuff, too.”
Sherman added that this training is not just for the stereotypical white male worker. “We absolutely encourage woman and minorities and under-served communities to apply. It’s a great career, a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.