Business Oregon recently announced its contract with Columbia Telecommunications Corporation, dba CTC Technology and Energy, as the planning consultant for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and Digital Equity (DE) programs for the Oregon Broadband Office (OBO). Together, CTC and OBO staff, with input from the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council and stakeholders, will develop plans to make internet accessible, affordable and reliable via high-speed broadband for all Oregonians.
This is a critical moment in the history of telecommunications in the state of Oregon, officials said. High-speed internet access is a necessity for all Americans regardless of their age, race, income, living space, native language, resources available to them, and specific challenges they may face in their daily lives. With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state of Oregon, led by Business Oregon and the Oregon Broadband Office, is partnering with CTC to assess and resolve the state’s broadband needs through the creation of a five-year Action Plan, BEAD Initial Proposal, and BEAD Final Proposal to the NTIA as well as a Statewide Digital Equity Plan.
The consulting contract allows Business Oregon to pursue the state’s one-time opportunity to access millions in federal funding to invest in broadband infrastructure and support digital adoption programs to take significant steps toward closing the digital divide.
CTC Technology and Energy is an established consulting firm that offers independent strategic, technical and financial guidance, primarily to public sector and nonprofit entities such as state, county, and local governments. CTC offers 40 years of experience and expertise in all aspects of broadband programs.
“We welcome CTC Technology and Energy to our team and cannot wait to begin working together,” said Nick Batz, director of the Oregon Broadband Office. “CTC will be an incredible addition to our hardworking team. I am looking forward to working with CTC to increase broadband access for all Oregonians.”
CTC Technology and Energy will complete in-depth stakeholder engagement and surveys and will develop broadband educational materials to help government and community leaders better understand the technical, financial, and policy aspects of planning and executing sustainable broadband strategies. They will develop training materials and a series of webinars to provide direct assistance to stakeholders at their level — whether they are just beginning to consider broadband strategy for public-private collaboration or are seeking to improve their work to encourage private broadband investment in their communities.
