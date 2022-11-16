After a highly competitive process, Pioneer Connect of Philomath has been awarded $24,952,007 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the third round of funding for the ReConnect program.  

This ReConnect 3 grant will bring Fiber-to-the-Home to 1,528 locations in Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Nearly 300 miles of fiber will be constructed to provide increased speeds and enhanced reliability, eliminating many challenges faced by members of these communities.

